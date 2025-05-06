MenAreGood Substack

Lavazza
11h

This isn’t just sociological decay—it’s spiritual seduction. Feminism is the serpent's gospel: ‘You’re oppressed. Rise up. Take control.’ It tells Eve to rule Adam, rewrite order, and mock YHWH’s design. It doesn’t empower women—it weaponizes them against truth, family, and covenant.

Masculinity was never toxic. It was ordained—to protect, provide, and lead in righteousness. But this culture crucified it in favor of emotion, rebellion, and selective victimhood.

> ‘Woe to those who call evil good and good evil…’ — Isaiah 5:20

‘Your desire will be to control your husband, but he will rule over you.’ — Genesis 3:16

This is Genesis all over again. And it’s time the sons of YHWH rise—not to hate women, but to restore order, truth, and sacred masculinity. Hatred of men isn’t feminism—it’s Luciferian. Let it be exposed.

Sadredin Moosavi
7h

The reality is that much of feminism is actually projection of the conduct and attitudes of women onto men. Most of the negative traits ascribed to men by feminism are actually accurate descriptions of the conduct and behavior of feminist WOMEN! Another reality that feminists apparently did not consider...in their race to empower women via hatred it did not occur to them that hatred begets hatred. The feminist hatred of men induced by feminism has little basis in reality. The male hatred of women resulting from feminist conduct, however, has a very strong basis in reality...and reality always prevails in the long run. Feminism could well lead women into a situation much like Sharia law imposes on women in Muslims societies if they don't kick the habit and start to behave like rational and fair human beings.

