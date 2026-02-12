

A Conversation on Matrisensus — With Warren Farrell, Janice Fiamengo, Lisa Britton, David Shackleton, and Tom Golden

David Shackleton’s newest book, Matrisensus, is not a small argument.

Matrisensus is not what happens when women are in charge. It is what happens when the family’s moral logic is applied where society’s civic logic should govern. In this sweeping examination, David shows how cultural consensus forms — and how it can come to center women’s experiences, priorities, and moral framing as the unquestioned norm. The mechanism, he argues, polarizes our moral narrative, distributing compassion and accountability not by conduct but by identity. The result is a culture in which designated victim groups are treated as morally untouchable, while those who question the framing are cast as suspect — with profound consequences for law, family, education, and public trust.

So a group uniquely qualified to engage these ideas gathered for this video.

Joining me were Warren Farrell, Janice Fiamengo, Lisa Britton, and of course the author himself, David Shackleton.

Each brought a different perspective — psychology, literature, legal reform, cultural analysis — but all engaged seriously with David’s central thesis: that what many assume is “neutral” cultural wisdom may in fact be structured around a powerful and largely invisible bias.

In this discussion, we explore:

What David means by “matrisensus”

How David’s framework helps explain the underlying logic behind contemporary feminist and “woke” behaviors that often appear irrational or off the wall.

How widely accepted cultural beliefs solidify — and then begin shielding themselves from criticism by framing dissent as moral wrongdoing.

The impact on boys, men, and public policy

Whether dissent is still permitted in our current climate

And what restoring balance would actually require

There was depth, thoughtful disagreement, and real intellectual engagement. No slogans. No caricatures. Just careful examination of ideas that matter.

Whatever one ultimately concludes about Matrisensus, the questions it raises are not easily dismissed. They touch institutions, education, family law, media narratives — and the way moral legitimacy is distributed in modern culture.

I’m grateful to Warren, Janice, and Lisa for leaning into the book seriously — and to David for writing something bold enough to warrant this level of discussion.

Men are good.

As are you.'

