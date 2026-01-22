Today’s conversation is with three women who share something rare: they can see through the fraud of feminism—and they’re willing to say so out loud.

Hannah Spier, M.D. (a psychiatrist from the mental-health world) breaks down how feminist ideology has seeped into therapy culture and quietly turned “help” into a kind of self-worship—often at the expense of families and men.

Janice Fiamengo, Ph.D, brings the historical lens, showing that feminism has never really been about “equality,” but about power—and how the story has been rewritten so effectively that even critics sometimes repeat the mythology.

And Carrie Gress, Ph.D., author of Something Wicked (releasing now), lays out the argument that feminism and Christianity aren’t compatible—because feminism functions like a shadow religion: its own moral framework, its own commandments, its own “sins,” and its own sacred cow (female autonomy). https://amzn.to/49OZXzY

We get into the early roots (including the whitewashing of Mary Wollstonecraft), how victimhood became a powerful identity and political engine, why feminism is so emotionally “sticky” even for religious women, and how modern culture has made it nearly impossible to talk honestly about women’s dark traits—envy, contempt, relational aggression, and even cruelty—without being accused of hatred.

And running underneath it all is a theme I’ve been talking about for years: gynocentrism—the quiet cultural bias that protects women from scrutiny while treating men as morally disposable.

This one goes deep, but it stays grounded. If you’ve ever wondered why feminism feels less like a political movement and more like a belief system you’re not allowed to question, you’ll want to watch.

