This video explores the enormous challenges men face when they are falsely accused. It also examines our culture’s tendency to overlook or dismiss men’s emotional pain, particularly in situations involving false accusations. From a man's perspective, it looks at some of the many reactions and struggles that can emerge under these circumstances.



I published this video shortly after launching my Substack, so it never reached a large audience. Even so, I believe its message is an important one. I wanted to share it again so those of you who may have missed it the first time would have an opportunity to watch it.



Men Are Good.

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