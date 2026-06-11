MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

False Accusations

and the denial of men's emotional pain
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jun 11, 2026

This video explores the enormous challenges men face when they are falsely accused. It also examines our culture’s tendency to overlook or dismiss men’s emotional pain, particularly in situations involving false accusations. From a man's perspective, it looks at some of the many reactions and struggles that can emerge under these circumstances.

I published this video shortly after launching my Substack, so it never reached a large audience. Even so, I believe its message is an important one. I wanted to share it again so those of you who may have missed it the first time would have an opportunity to watch it.

Men Are Good.

Thanks for reading MenAreGood Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

MenAreGood Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Golden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture