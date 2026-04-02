MenAreGood Substack

MenAreGood Substack

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Are Family Courts at War with the Constitution?

Tom Golden's avatar
Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Tom Golden and Stephen Baskerville
Apr 02, 2026

In this conversation, I sit down with longtime scholar and author Stephen Baskerville to take a hard look at modern family courts, no-fault divorce, paternal rights, and the assumptions behind shared parenting. Stephen argues that what many people take for granted in divorce and custody law may be far more troubling than they realize—not only for fathers and children, but for the rule of law itself. Join us in this challenging and thought-provoking discussion that raises questions most people never hear asked.

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Unconventional perspectives on politics, history, religion, law, sex, and higher education. For better or worse, what you read here is definitely "outside the box" and perhaps outside your "comfort zone."

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