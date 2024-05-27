Antietam Cemetery and Men's Issues

God bless our veterans.



Walking through the Antietam Cemetery on a windy day and pondering the connection of men’s issues and death. My apologies for the poor audio in parts but I think you will get the gist of things.

Here’s a little info on the battle of Antietam.

The Battle of Antietam, also known as the Battle of Sharpsburg, was a crucial and fiercely contested engagement during the American Civil War. Fought on September 17, 1862, near Sharpsburg, Maryland, and Antietam Creek, it is renowned as the bloodiest single-day battle in American history, with a combined tally of over 22,000 casualties.

