Join Roni and Tom for a wide-ranging discussion on masculine space, men in relationships, emotional expression, and more.

Roni's Substack https://ronifouks.substack.com

​Roni's Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@ronifouks/featured

​Tom's Video on Male Signals like the subway eye contact dilemma... https://menaregood.substack.com/p/male-signals

