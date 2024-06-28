Esports has become a very competitive and lucrative arena. ChatGPT makes the claim that neither males or females are better at gaming, that the differences are due to practice and other factors. Tom has a look at this and offers some ideas about why there is a lopsided imbalance in Esports today.
Boys Rule in Gaming, Why?
Boys Rule in Gaming, Why?
Jun 28, 2024
How boys play and the biological underpinningsHow boys play and the biological underpinnings
