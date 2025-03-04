Breaking the Feminist Lock on the Family

I am joined by Stephen Baskerville, PhD, and ThisIsShah for a fascinating discussion on six key ways the feds crush fathers and families.

Both bring powerful insights to this issue. Stephen has been studying these dynamics for decades, offering a deep and remarkably prescient understanding of the system at play. Shah, having worked within the child support bureaucracy, provides a firsthand, insider’s perspective on how things actually function.

Join us for a conversation that uncovers crucial details often overlooked—even by veteran men’s activists.



SHAH

Shah’s youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@thisisshah

X https://x.com/thisisshah

STEPHEN BASKERVILLE

Substack

Taken Into Custody https://amzn.to/3nGaMh6

Not Peace But A Sword https://amzn.to/3nENVSQ

Gentleman’s Guide https://amzn.to/3nDfD2y

Who Lost America https://www.amazon.com/Who-Lost-America-United-Communist/dp/1915755662/

Share

Share MenAreGood Substack