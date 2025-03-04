Playback speed
Breaking the Feminist Lock on the Family

6 Keys to how the Feds Crush Fathers and Families
Tom Golden
Mar 04, 2025
I am joined by Stephen Baskerville, PhD, and ThisIsShah for a fascinating discussion on six key ways the feds crush fathers and families.

Both bring powerful insights to this issue. Stephen has been studying these dynamics for decades, offering a deep and remarkably prescient understanding of the system at play. Shah, having worked within the child support bureaucracy, provides a firsthand, insider’s perspective on how things actually function.

Join us for a conversation that uncovers crucial details often overlooked—even by veteran men’s activists.

SHAH
Shah’s youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@thisisshah

X https://x.com/thisisshah

STEPHEN BASKERVILLE

Substack

Stephen Baskerville's Newsletter
Unconventional perspectives on politics, history, religion, law, sex, and higher education. For better or worse, what you read here is definitely "outside the box" and perhaps outside your "comfort zone."

Taken Into Custody https://amzn.to/3nGaMh6
Not Peace But A Sword https://amzn.to/3nENVSQ
Gentleman’s Guide https://amzn.to/3nDfD2y
Who Lost America https://www.amazon.com/Who-Lost-America-United-Communist/dp/1915755662/

