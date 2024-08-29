James Nuzzo, PhD has just completed his meta analysis showing the sex differences in grip strength for boys and girls. He explains his findings in this video and shows the differences between boys and girls grip strength from birth until age 16. This is important due to its negating the false ideas of our differences being solely due to socialization.

Childhood Sex Differences in Grip Strength

Jim has created a gofundme page for his research and please do chip in to support his work if you can.

paper online

https://doi.org/10.51224/SRXIV.441



gofundme

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChildStrengthResearch



Jim's previous menaregood video on strength and sex difference

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/sex-differences-in-strength-and-exercise



Jim’s Substack



