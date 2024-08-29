Playback speed
Childhood Sex Differences in Grip Strength

with James Nuzzo, PhD
Tom Golden
Aug 29, 2024
James Nuzzo, PhD has just completed his meta analysis showing the sex differences in grip strength for boys and girls. He explains his findings in this video and shows the differences between boys and girls grip strength from birth until age 16. This is important due to its negating the false ideas of our differences being solely due to socialization.
Childhood Sex Differences in Grip Strength
Jim has created a gofundme page for his research and please do chip in to support his work if you can.

paper online
https://doi.org/10.51224/SRXIV.441


gofundme
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChildStrengthResearch


Jim's previous menaregood video on strength and sex difference
https://menaregood.substack.com/p/sex-differences-in-strength-and-exercise

Jim’s Substack

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussing exercise, men's health, academia, and romantic realism in film.
By James L. Nuzzo

