Diverting Hate: Really?

A recent publication from a group called Diverting Hate has accused the manosphere of hate and violence. Wait until you see who funded this hit piece on men and masculinity. They developed a scale to measure misogyny and have applied that to a number of youtube creators including Sandman, Just Pearly Things, the Real MTR, The Rational Male and others and make numerous accusations. Tom goes over the scale and the plentiful false accusations. This one is hard to believe.

PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-i_NeesyWl_p7blfVLAYBdhkn05bjCHQ/view?pli=1

