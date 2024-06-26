Playback speed
Share post
Does Feminism Create Psychopathology

Tom Golden
,
Hannah Spier, MD
, and
Janice Fiamengo
Jun 26, 2024
Transcript

Janice Fiamengo and Tom Golden are joined by Hannah  Spier, M.D.  a Norwegian psychiatrist who tells her story of choosing motherhood over career.  Her story highlights the insane amount of feminist bias that permeates the world around the issue of a woman choosing to stay at home with her children.  

You can find Hannah Spier's substack here  https://hannahspier.substack.com/?utm_source=global-search

This is the post of the exchange between Janice and Hannah https://fiamengofile.substack.com/p/feminism-and-female-psychopathology

Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Hannah Spier, MD
Janice Fiamengo
