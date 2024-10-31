Playback speed
Feminism, Toxic Masculinity & Gynocentrism: How they work together to ruin men and families.

recorded 2018 (3/12/2018)
Tom Golden
Oct 31, 2024
Feminism, Toxic Masculinity & Gynocentrism: How they work together to ruin men and families. This vid offers a look at the reasons feminism has been so accepted and the reality of gynocentrism as being a driving force that has been abused by feminists in order to demand and get more stuff for women.

Discussion about this podcast

How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
