Lads Need Dads - An effective program for fatherless boys

I have been a part of Warren Farrell’s group to establish a White House Council for Boys and Men for a number of years. Recently we are starting to record some of the speakers that come and present their work. This recording is of Sonia Shaljean talking about her remarkable UK program called Lads Need Dads. So many young men are lacking a father in the home. Watch Sonia describe what they do for these boys. By the end of the video you realize that these young men feel as though they now have another family, with people who care about them and their lives. Bravo Sonia! In a world that seems to try to help fatherless boys by changing them to be more like women…Sonia’s pathways seem like a breath of fresh air!

