Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
1

Milei Calls out Feminists at WEF

Tom Golden
Feb 19, 2025
4
1
Share
Transcript

There is a marked shift in tolerance of woke ideology and of feminism. People are starting to wake up. This short clip features Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s recent remarks to the WEF where he called out feminists and woke ideology. In the first half of the clip he explains how the social justice movements have robbed western cultures. then he focuses on feminism and clearly states they are not about equality but are about privilege. Well worth it to see the entire speech and I will leave a link below for anyone interested.

When officials like Milei speak the truth it gives a green light for others to voice their concerns about feminism. Thank you President Milei.

Share

Share MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this podcast

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Recent Episodes
What the Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About Valentines Day
  Tom Golden
Men, Women, Sports, and Gynocentrism
  Tom Golden
Super Bowl Ads Less Male Positive?
  Tom Golden
Maryland Governor Moore Promises a Focus in 2025 on Men and Boys
  Tom Golden
The Red Pill for Women: Holding Women Accountable
  Tom Golden
Regarding Men #23: Sexodus
  Tom Golden
Inflation, Narcissism, and Women
  Tom Golden