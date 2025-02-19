Milei Calls out Feminists at WEF

There is a marked shift in tolerance of woke ideology and of feminism. People are starting to wake up. This short clip features Argentina’s President Javier Milei’s recent remarks to the WEF where he called out feminists and woke ideology. In the first half of the clip he explains how the social justice movements have robbed western cultures. then he focuses on feminism and clearly states they are not about equality but are about privilege. Well worth it to see the entire speech and I will leave a link below for anyone interested.

When officials like Milei speak the truth it gives a green light for others to voice their concerns about feminism. Thank you President Milei.

