Tom and Paul discuss the importance of making agreements and knowing what you want in relationships. They note the blue pill pull in relationships of pleasing women and the importance of pleasing yourself and recognizing your own worth in being, not just doing.
Red Pill Relationships #15: Forging Agreements
and knowing what you want
Aug 03, 2024
