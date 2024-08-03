Playback speed


Red Pill Relationships #15: Forging Agreements

and knowing what you want
Tom Golden
Aug 03, 2024


Tom and Paul discuss the importance of making agreements and knowing what you want in relationships. They note the blue pill pull in relationships of pleasing women and the importance of pleasing yourself and recognizing your own worth in being, not just doing.

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
