Red Pill Relationships #16: Training Your Woman

recorded 2019
Tom Golden
Sep 13, 2024
Tom and Paul discuss the importance of knowing your own values and working to develop a partnership. How do you do that and how do you stand up for what you want?

Tom Golden
