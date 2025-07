I realized I’d never done a video on the penis—so here it is. We start by exploring historical depictions of the erect phallus and its cultural significance, then move into the science. The first study examines the two basic types of penis: growers and showers. From there, we look at recent research on average erect penis size, both in the U.S. and around the world—and the findings might surprise you.

The bottom line? If you’re a man, you’ve got a miracle member.