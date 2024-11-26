Toxic Masculinity Scale - Scam?

Tom and Jim Nuzzo discuss a recent journal article that attempts to develop a scale for measuring toxic masculinity. They delve into the paper’s numerous anti-male biases and question its overall integrity. Jim highlights that the journal requires authors to pay a substantial fee to have their research published—an approach that incentivizes the journal to accept as many articles as possible to maximize profits. But that’s just the beginning of the problems.

Together, Jim and Tom dissect the paper’s flaws, revealing that the authors equate traditional masculinity with toxicity. They argue that the article appears to be an effort to legitimize misandrist views under the guise of academic research, further perpetuating negative stereotypes about men.

Toxic Masculinity Scale

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-328X/14/11/1096

Psychobabble Interview with Hannah Spiers

Jim's Substack:

New research confirms the rise of Woke medicine

The paper:

"Woke" nomenclature in health research: a descriptive study of terms used in titles and abstracts of articles indexed in PubMed

https://www.pjp.psychreg.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/7-james-nuzzo-81-91.pdf

The CMNI Story

https://open.substack.com/pub/menaregood/p/misandry-in-psychological-research?r=ybmah&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

