18

What Connects Feminism to the Global Elite & How Can We Fight It?

recorded 2022 Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo with Rick Bradford
Tom Golden
Jun 14, 2024
Janice and Tom chat with Rick Bradford, aka William Collins, author of the magisterial The Empathy Gap: Male Disadvantages and the Mechanisms of Their Neglect. We focus on Rick's theory of how various groups of elites exercise control over the masses under cover of asserting moral superiority and concern for social justice. Rick calls this "moral usurpation" and outlines components of its exercise. He also has some suggestions for how men's advocates can take on feminism and progressivism.

The Empathy Gap https://www.amazon.com/Empathy-Gap-Di... Empathy Gap Ebook

https://www.amazon.com/Empathy-Gap-Di... Ricks Blog -- The Illustrated Empathy Gap

http://empathygap.uk/

