Share post
Who Lost America? A Conversation with Stephen Baskerville

Tom Golden
Jul 30, 2024
9
Transcript

Who Lost America? is the title of Stephen Baskerville's newest book.  Listen to this interview as Stephen explains just how we arrived at our present state of chaos in today's world.  He shows how the war on men is surely a part of this puzzle and the neutralization of males and especially fathers is also an integral piece.  Have you been scratching your head and wondering how we have gotten into the mess we face today?  If so, check out the interview and read this book.  It helped me to understand and I bet it will help you too.  

LINK to the book: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Lost-America-United-Communist/dp/1915755662/?ie=UTF8

9 Comments
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
