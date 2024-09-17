Playback speed
Why So Few DV Shelters for Men?

A discussion with Bill Corbitt
Tom Golden
Sep 17, 2024
Transcript

Tom and Bill discuss the treacherous slope of the lack of services for men who are victims of domestic violence. Bill offers some insightful ideas about the reasons for this and describes a bit of what he is doing to try and bring balance to a horribly hurtful and unbalanced system.

Bill Corbitt on Medium https://medium.com/@info_6724
Article on available Men’s Shelters https://medium.com/@info_6724/dv-shelters-exclusively-for-men-fathers-and-their-children-2024-ce1e916ab8ce

Daddy’s House https://www.DaddysHouseShelter.com

Donate: https://givebutter.com/DaddysHouse

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
