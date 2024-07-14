1 in 4 Women

This one was recorded quite some time ago but is very instructive in showing the bias of the research and the researcher in issues related to domestic violence. I go into my discussions with the researcher and show his responses. It is an eye opener as is the incredible bias of the actual research. Sadly similar things continue to this day.

The title is intentionally provocative and meant to poke fun at the ways that research is being used to implicate men as the primary problem of domestic violence. Then again, the title is not that far from the truth. This video will have a look at the underbelly of one research study on domestic violence that created a good deal of headlines. Those headlines? They read over and over again that 1 in 5 men admitted to being violent in relationship. The video will take a look at how they got those numbers and also offer a glimpse of the story that they DIDN'T tell you. That story is that the data used for this study showed clearly that the women admitted to considerably more violence than the men. Have a look.

