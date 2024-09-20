Playback speed
Another Male Blaming Organization Rakes in the Cash - The Man Box

recorded 2022
Tom Golden
Sep 20, 2024
Transcript

Tom and Janice discuss a powerful organization called "A Call To Men" that claims to offer transformational workshops and training sessions for men to bring about "healthy manhood." Slickly presented, massively funded, and corporately embedded, the organization proves its anti-male feminist agenda in everything it promotes, blaming men for their suffering and exempting women from any responsibility. Women are to be valued, men are to provide service to women. Far from providing men a freeing escape from what it calls "The Man Box" (allegedly built without any input from women), the organization constructs a deforming feminist box into which it aims to force all men.

A Call to Men https://www.acalltomen.org/

About page https://www.acalltomen.org/about/

Aman Siddiqi Dissertation https://www.proquest.com/openview/18ff860071ff793d5240c7040a00d4d9/1?pq-origsite=gscholar&cbl=18750&diss=y

See Janice at Studio B! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6DVPc51R5HJl8tlNASZKfA

How boys play and the biological underpinnings
