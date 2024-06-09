Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11

Is Feminism A Hate Group?

published 2017
Tom Golden
Jun 09, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

Most people see feminism as being about equality. They also tend to think of MRA's as being haters. Are they right? This video takes a close look at just what a hate group is and how feminism and men's advocates fit in. Thanks to StudioBrule for the clips of the Farrell protest. This post was based on the work of David Byron. If anyone knows where he might be these days I would love to hear from him.

Share MenAreGood Substack

Share

11 Comments
MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Recent Episodes
Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?
  Tom Golden
Lads Need Dads - An effective program for fatherless boys
  Tom Golden
Happy Father's Day! Fathers are Essential!
  Tom Golden
What Connects Feminism to the Global Elite & How Can We Fight It?
  Tom Golden
The Bizarre World of Safe Spaces
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1
Antietam Cemetery and Men's Issues
  Tom Golden