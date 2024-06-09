Most people see feminism as being about equality. They also tend to think of MRA's as being haters. Are they right? This video takes a close look at just what a hate group is and how feminism and men's advocates fit in. Thanks to StudioBrule for the clips of the Farrell protest. This post was based on the work of David Byron. If anyone knows where he might be these days I would love to hear from him.
Share this post
Is Feminism A Hate Group?
menaregood.substack.com
Is Feminism A Hate Group?
published 2017
Jun 09, 2024
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinningsHow boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Is Feminism A Hate Group?