Is Misogyny Extremism?

There seems to be a global push to link misogyny with extremism and in some cases even connect it to terrorism. Janice Fiamengo did an excellent piece on this idea not long ago titled “We’re All Terrorists Now.“ I had done one a while back on the crazy Diverting Hate group that was funded by the US Dept. of Homeland Security. This video has a look at a similar situation in Australia where a group has been funded to do research on the “Manosphere“ and find ways to stop the hate in order to help female school teachers. Buckle your seat belts. It’s pretty nutty.

Janices post We’re All Terrorists Now

MenAreGood on the Diverting Hate Group

