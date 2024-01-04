Made for Reddit: What Happened When #MeToo Tried to Jump an Investigative Reporter

Tom and Janice interview Eric Francis Coppolino, an investigative reporter who found himself investigating his own #MeToo pile-on in 2018 after he wrote a number of articles criticizing the feminist attack on men. Hear how he came out the other side with his humor intact and his understanding deepened.

Contact info for Eric - https://planetwaves.fm/contact-info/

#METOO REVIEW: THE POWER OF A DIGITAL RECORDER AND DICTIONARY



https://planetwaves.net/me-too-review-the-johnny-depp-verdict/





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