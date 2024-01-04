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Made for Reddit: What Happened When #MeToo Tried to Jump an Investigative Reporter

Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
Jan 04, 2024

Tom and Janice interview Eric Francis Coppolino, an investigative reporter who found himself investigating his own #MeToo pile-on in 2018 after he wrote a number of articles criticizing the feminist attack on men. Hear how he came out the other side with his humor intact and his understanding deepened. 

Contact info for Eric - https://planetwaves.fm/contact-info/

#METOO REVIEW: THE POWER OF A DIGITAL RECORDER AND DICTIONARY

https://planetwaves.net/me-too-review-the-johnny-depp-verdict/


RADIO PROGRAM AND JOURNALISM SUBSTACK

Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return
The most original Substack ever in the whole, wide world — the best astrology and horoscopes, top-flight investigative reporting, and honest discussion of sexuality and relationships. Anthing else you want to see? I might agree! Drop me a note.
By Eric F Coppolino



ASTRLOGY SUBSTACK

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
By Eric Francis Coppolino

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