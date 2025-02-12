Does gynocentrism impact sports and especially the wages paid for professional athletes? This video was recorded shortly after the US Soccer agreement to pay the female players a greatly increased salary. But do they deserve it? Watch and decide for yourself. And is there a profession where men make less money than women for the same work? If so, are those men as resentful and bitter about their “pay gap“ as the soccer ladies?
Men, Women, Sports, and Gynocentrism
recorded May, 2022
Feb 12, 2025
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
