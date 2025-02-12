Men, Women, Sports, and Gynocentrism

Does gynocentrism impact sports and especially the wages paid for professional athletes? This video was recorded shortly after the US Soccer agreement to pay the female players a greatly increased salary. But do they deserve it? Watch and decide for yourself. And is there a profession where men make less money than women for the same work? If so, are those men as resentful and bitter about their “pay gap“ as the soccer ladies?

