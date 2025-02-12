Playback speed
Men, Women, Sports, and Gynocentrism

recorded May, 2022
Tom Golden
Feb 12, 2025
3
Transcript

Does gynocentrism impact sports and especially the wages paid for professional athletes? This video was recorded shortly after the US Soccer agreement to pay the female players a greatly increased salary. But do they deserve it? Watch and decide for yourself. And is there a profession where men make less money than women for the same work? If so, are those men as resentful and bitter about their “pay gap“ as the soccer ladies?

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
