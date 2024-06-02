This is the first of two videos Tom and Paul did on the topic of family of origin issues. (Red Pill relationships #13 and #14) Tom and Paul are saying to men what the feminists failed to say to women. See what you think.
Share this post
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1
menaregood.substack.com
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1
originally published in 2020
Jun 02, 2024
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinningsHow boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1