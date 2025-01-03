Janice, Paul, and Tom discuss an article about a group of #MeToo women who filed a lawsuit against Max Landis, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse. Together, they highlight several issues they perceive in the situation and point out some interesting sex differences.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/max-landis-8-women-accuse-hollywood-filmmaker-of-emotional-and-sexual-abuse-were-not-people-to-him/?ref=scroll
Regarding Men #22 - #MeanGirlsToo
Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, Paul Elam recorded July 16th, 2019
Jan 03, 2025
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
