Suicide Rates Sharply Increase Among Young Girls, Study Finds..

This one was recorded a while back but we see the exact same theme repeated even today. When the girls rate of suicide increases it is seen as an emergency even though the boys suicide rates are much higher. Why? Why the lack of concern for boys? The suicide of any young person is certainly a tragedy but people need to be made aware of the overt lack of concern for the boys.

