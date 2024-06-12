The Bizarre World of Safe Spaces

Feminism has always required methods to defer scrutiny. The common path for this has been shaming those who question the feminist ideas. One aspect of safe spaces is as a method to defer criticism in a similar manner to shaming. But rather than be an active mode of pointing a finger at the questioner it simply makes it illegal to offer any sort of negative feedback. This offers the same result of disallowing any negative feedback. Lately the lethality of safe spaces has taken a lethal turn with Cornell University now asking students to "report" those who have negative reactions to their safe places. Sounds like a defense has now become a weapon. It's time we put our foot down.



