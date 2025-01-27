Playback speed
The Red Pill for Women: Holding Women Accountable

with Karyn Seitz
Tom Golden
Jan 27, 2025
Transcript

A fascinating discussion with Karen Seitz regarding her work where she helps women to hold themselves accountable for their own happiness. Watch as Karen describes her own journey that brought her to understand these dynamics and the positive consequences for men and women and their relationships when women are able to use her teachings.

Karyn’s youtube channel The Happy Wife School https://www.youtube.com/@thehappywifeschool

Karyn’s web site where she features her courses on this material
https://thehappywifeschool.com/

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
