Share post
Share post at current time
What Happens to Dad when Mom Gets Pregnant

Tom Golden
Mar 16, 2025
3
Transcript

This video explores the fascinating changes that happen to dads when moms get pregnant. Drawing on rarely discussed research, it reveals surprising, automatic shifts that often occur beyond our awareness. Previously published on Substack when the audience was small, this video is essential for men to see, especially dads or dads to be.

