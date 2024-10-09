Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Why Men Are Happier Than Women

recorded sept 2019
Tom Golden
Oct 09, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Time for something positive about men! Recorded Sept 2019 but even more important today.
_______________________

Tom , Janice, and Paul have a look at Harry's Masculinity Report for men in the USA. This is a shockingly positive view of men in the US. What Tom calls a "Toxic Masculinity Killer." It looks at what is right with men. Check it out!

Harrys Report on Masculinity in the USA https://s3.amazonaws.com/harrys-cdnx-prod/manual/Harry%27s+Masculinity+Report%2C+USA+2018.pdf

Dr John Barry http://www.menandboyscoalition.org.uk/members/john-barry/

https://twitter.com/MalePsychology @malepsychology

Share MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this podcast

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Recent Episodes
Another Male Blaming Organization Rakes in the Cash - The Man Box
  Tom Golden
Why So Few DV Shelters for Men?
  Tom Golden
Red Pill Relationships #16: Training Your Woman
  Tom Golden
Is Misogyny Extremism?
  Tom Golden
Women Admit that Marriage is Prostitution, and they like it that way - Regarding Men #31
  Tom Golden
Childhood Sex Differences in Grip Strength
  Tom Golden
Do Women Control Men? Part Two
  Tom Golden