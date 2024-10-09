Why Men Are Happier Than Women

Time for something positive about men! Recorded Sept 2019 but even more important today.

Tom , Janice, and Paul have a look at Harry's Masculinity Report for men in the USA. This is a shockingly positive view of men in the US. What Tom calls a "Toxic Masculinity Killer." It looks at what is right with men. Check it out!



Harrys Report on Masculinity in the USA https://s3.amazonaws.com/harrys-cdnx-prod/manual/Harry%27s+Masculinity+Report%2C+USA+2018.pdf



Dr John Barry http://www.menandboyscoalition.org.uk/members/john-barry/

https://twitter.com/MalePsychology @malepsychology

