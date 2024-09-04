Women Admit that Marriage is Prostitution, and they like it that way - Regarding Men #31

​This video was taped over 4 years ago but the issue lives today and has only gotten worse. Janice, Tom, and Paul have a look at the idea of women needing to marry down due to a lack of men making more money.

Broke men are hurting American women’s marriage prospects​ https://nypost.com/2019/09/06/broke-men-are-hurting-american-womens-marriage-prospects/

Mismatches in the Marriage Market - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jomf.12603

​Dating Down - https://nypost.com/2016/06/01/the-solution-to-nycs-man-drought-date-down/

Credit card debt Women's credit card debt https://money.usnews.com/money/blogs/my-money/2015/06/26/the-debt-gender-gap-how-women-can-close-it?fbclid=IwAR1iJqeY6Z_PUNqQ51HdBcijb1wmHkshWtXYOiYJb20SwRHzuRDObhcHpzk

