Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?

Jim Nuzzo is my favorite researcher. He is working to bypass the woke academic gauntlet by seeking private funding to accomplish an important study. He has created a GoFundMe page and is now accepting donations to make this happen. What he is planning to do is to create a meta-analysis on the strength differences in children. This is a difficult and time consuming task but it is also a task that will give us important data about children and their strength differences. Are you tired of hearing that all of our differences are due to socialization? If so, chip in a bit for an important cause to a seasoned researcher who is seeking to find the truth.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ChildStrengthResearch







Share

Share MenAreGood Substack