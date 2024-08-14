Mental Load: Fact or Fiction?



Dr. Hannah Spier joins Janice and Tom to discuss a new trend she has noticed: mental load. Mental load refers to the unpaid and allegedly unnoticed, unappreciated labor that women do when they plan, schedule, organize, and take care of the myriad details that home life involves. According to feminists, women's mental load is far greater than men's, and something must be done about it.

Dr. Spier brings her experience in psychiatry to explain why women may feel more anxious in their daily lives. She points out that mental load is real; but the feminist approach, rather than ameliorating it, leads to greater unhappiness for both sexes.

Chart on Parenting Mother and Fathers

https://aibm.org/research/dads-rock-the-evidence/

Damminger Research

https://behavioralscientist.org/how-couples-share-cognitive-labor-and-why-it-matters/

Addiction to Victimhood

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/addiction-to-victimhood

Feminist Lies, The Old and the New

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/feminist-lies-the-old-and-the-new

