Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Mental Load: Fact or Fiction?

Tom Golden
,
Hannah Spier, MD
, and
Janice Fiamengo
Aug 14, 2024
5
Share
Transcript


Dr. Hannah Spier joins Janice and Tom to discuss a new trend she has noticed: mental load. Mental load refers to the unpaid and allegedly unnoticed, unappreciated labor that women do when they plan, schedule, organize, and take care of the myriad details that home life involves. According to feminists, women's mental load is far greater than men's, and something must be done about it.

Dr. Spier brings her experience in psychiatry to explain why women may feel more anxious in their daily lives. She points out that mental load is real; but the feminist approach, rather than ameliorating it, leads to greater unhappiness for both sexes. 

Chart on Parenting Mother and Fathers
https://aibm.org/research/dads-rock-the-evidence/

Damminger Research
https://behavioralscientist.org/how-couples-share-cognitive-labor-and-why-it-matters/

Addiction to Victimhood
https://menaregood.substack.com/p/addiction-to-victimhood

Feminist Lies, The Old and the New
https://menaregood.substack.com/p/feminist-lies-the-old-and-the-new

Share

Share MenAreGood Substack

5 Comments
MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Hannah Spier, MD
Writes Psychobabble Subscribe
Janice Fiamengo
Writes The Fiamengo File Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Do Women Control Men? Part One
  Tom Golden
Regarding Men #30: Miley Cyrus Saves the World
  Tom Golden
Red Pill Relationships #15: Forging Agreements
  Tom Golden
Who Lost America? A Conversation with Stephen Baskerville
  Tom Golden
Boys and Education, Part 4: 21st Century Hatred
  Tom Golden
Boys and Schools: Recess
  Tom Golden
1 in 4 Women
  Tom Golden