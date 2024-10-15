Extreme Misogyny: Exposing the Global Myth

Psychobabble

Why Feminist Teachers Reveal Their Fear of “Manfluencers”

The walls of excavated Pompeii are brimming with lewd graffiti. A few examples: “Amplicatus, I know that Icarus is buggering you!” and “Restituta, take off your tunic, please, and show us your hairy privates.” Two thousand years later, feminists claim to be oblivious to the nature of boys and men. This article reviews…