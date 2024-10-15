Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Extreme Misogyny: Exposing the Global Myth

Tom Golden
,
Hannah Spier, MD
, and
Janice Fiamengo
Oct 15, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

A global movement is increasingly labeling misogyny as a form of extremism, with some even equating extreme misogyny to terrorism. In this talk, Janice, Hannah, and Tom examine a study that claims to reveal extreme misogynistic behavior among schoolboys in Australia, with Andrew Tate portrayed as the primary influence behind their attitudes. But is the study truly convincing? Let's take a closer look.

The research: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09540253.2023.2292622#d1e385

Janice’s Post on this:

The Fiamengo File
Feminist teaching encourages boys as young as 11 years old to hate themselves (and women)
For years, feminists in the English-speaking school systems have done everything they can to psychologically destroy a generation of boys, calling their masculinity “problematic,” “hegemonic” and “toxic…
Read more
16 days ago · 318 likes · 286 comments · Janice Fiamengo

Hannah’s post on this topic:

Psychobabble
Why Feminist Teachers Reveal Their Fear of “Manfluencers”
The walls of excavated Pompeii are brimming with lewd graffiti. A few examples: “Amplicatus, I know that Icarus is buggering you!” and “Restituta, take off your tunic, please, and show us your hairy privates.” Two thousand years later, feminists claim to be oblivious to the nature of boys and men. This article reviews…
Read more
15 days ago · 25 likes · 23 comments · Hannah Spier, MD

Tom’s previous posts on this:

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/diverting-hate-really

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/is-misogyny-extremism

https://menaregood.substack.com/p/extreme-misogyny-to-be-treated-as

Share

Share MenAreGood Substack

Discussion about this podcast

MenAreGood Substack
MenAreGood Substack Podcast
How boys play and the biological underpinnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tom Golden
Hannah Spier, MD
Writes Psychobabble Subscribe
Janice Fiamengo
Writes The Fiamengo File Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Why Men Are Happier Than Women
  Tom Golden
Another Male Blaming Organization Rakes in the Cash - The Man Box
  Tom Golden
Why So Few DV Shelters for Men?
  Tom Golden
Red Pill Relationships #16: Training Your Woman
  Tom Golden
Is Misogyny Extremism?
  Tom Golden
Women Admit that Marriage is Prostitution, and they like it that way - Regarding Men #31
  Tom Golden
Childhood Sex Differences in Grip Strength
  Tom Golden