Dads Rock: The Evidence - excellent positive report about fathers
It’s good to be able to share positive news about men and fathers and this article does just that. Largely research based, it debunks some of the myths…
  
Tom Golden
Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?
Jim Nuzzo is my favorite researcher. He is working to bypass the woke academic gauntlet by seeking private funding to accomplish an important study. He…
  
Tom Golden
4
16:09
Gynocentrism Runs Silent and it Runs Deep
understanding Gynocentrism is critical to our understanding men
  
Tom Golden
5
Lads Need Dads - An effective program for fatherless boys
I have been a part of Warren Farrell’s group to establish a White House Council for Boys and Men for a number of years. Recently we are starting to…
  
Tom Golden
7
39:07
Happy Father's Day! Fathers are Essential!
fatherhood and violent crime
  
Tom Golden
4
5:56
What Connects Feminism to the Global Elite & How Can We Fight It?
recorded 2022 Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo with Rick Bradford
  
Tom Golden
18
1:16:21
The Bizarre World of Safe Spaces
originally published 2017
14
8:29
Is Feminism A Hate Group?
published 2017
  
Tom Golden
11
17:11
Are 1 in 6 men in the UK domestic abusers?
So says the Guardian
  
Tom Golden
18
And Minnesota Boys, Too: A Male-Friendly Report
About Boys Who Are Sexually Exploited
  
Tom Golden
10
Follow up: Looks like the idea of a Secty of Men's Behavior is getting some flak
This article shows some hope. Both men and women in the comments are upset about this sexist and misandrist idea and they are letting it be known…
  
Tom Golden
8
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1
originally published in 2020
4
36:00
