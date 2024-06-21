Subscribe
Dads Rock: The Evidence - excellent positive report about fathers
It’s good to be able to share positive news about men and fathers and this article does just that. Largely research based, it debunks some of the myths…
4 hrs ago
Tom Golden
3
Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?
Jim Nuzzo is my favorite researcher. He is working to bypass the woke academic gauntlet by seeking private funding to accomplish an important study. He…
Jun 20
Tom Golden
13
4
16:09
Gynocentrism Runs Silent and it Runs Deep
understanding Gynocentrism is critical to our understanding men
Jun 19
Tom Golden
17
5
Lads Need Dads - An effective program for fatherless boys
I have been a part of Warren Farrell’s group to establish a White House Council for Boys and Men for a number of years. Recently we are starting to…
Jun 18
Tom Golden
15
39:07
Happy Father's Day! Fathers are Essential!
fatherhood and violent crime
Jun 15
Tom Golden
13
5:56
What Connects Feminism to the Global Elite & How Can We Fight It?
recorded 2022 Tom Golden, Janice Fiamengo with Rick Bradford
Jun 14
Tom Golden
10
1:16:21
The Bizarre World of Safe Spaces
originally published 2017
Jun 12
13
8:29
Is Feminism A Hate Group?
published 2017
Jun 9
Tom Golden
15
17:11
Are 1 in 6 men in the UK domestic abusers?
So says the Guardian
Jun 7
Tom Golden
10
And Minnesota Boys, Too: A Male-Friendly Report
About Boys Who Are Sexually Exploited
Jun 4
Tom Golden
13
Follow up: Looks like the idea of a Secty of Men's Behavior is getting some flak
This article shows some hope. Both men and women in the comments are upset about this sexist and misandrist idea and they are letting it be known…
Jun 3
Tom Golden
9
Red Pill Relationships #13: Family of Origin #1
originally published in 2020
Jun 2
3
36:00
